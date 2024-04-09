JP Dutta's Border is a cult film in the Indian film landscape. Released in 1997, the film, which was written directed and produced by the legendary director, was an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971 and it starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty in the lead.

Border 2 to also feature the battle of Longewala of 1971, informs a source

Now, there are rumours of Border 2 being in the works and it will be written and produced by none other than Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta. Initially it was presumed that the film will be a sequel of the 1997 classic but according to sources, that is not the case.

A source shared, “Border 2 is not going to be a sequel but instead it is a story that took place the same night of Border's events. The battle of Longewala was fought not just by our Indian army but the Navy and the Air Force was also involved and the story of Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces."

This is a major development in terms of the film given there still isn't a lot of information being released by the makers of the film.

Border is still remembered for its patriotic flavour and the message of peace it gave in the end. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, among others.

