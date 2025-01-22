Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who headlined the 2007 cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa, recently opened up about not being included in the franchise’s second and third installments. Speaking at an event, a fan asked the actor why he wasn’t a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or the latest installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Akshay candidly replied, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha (I was removed). That’s it.”

“I was removed”: Akshay Kumar on missing Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels

The Evolution of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise

The original Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), directed by Priyadarshan, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993). The film became a cult classic, remembered for its blend of comedy and suspense and the iconic track ‘Hare Ram, Hare Ram.’

In 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took the story forward with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. The franchise expanded further in 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which brought back Kartik Aaryan alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Despite being synonymous with the franchise’s success, Akshay Kumar was notably absent from these sequels.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects promise a mix of genres and star-studded collaborations. He will next be seen in Sky Force (January 24, 2025), a gripping high-stakes thriller where he plays an Indian Air Force officer on a mission of vengeance. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and debutant Veer Pahariya.

Akshay is reuniting with Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy featuring Tabu and Paresh Rawal, slated for an April 2026 release. Additionally, he will portray Lord Shiva in the Telugu film Kannappa, alongside an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. Fans can also look forward to his comic timing in Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle.

