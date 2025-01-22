comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Saif Ali Khan’s family properties worth Rs 15,000 crores in Madhya Pradesh at risk under Enemy Property Act: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Saif Ali Khan and his family may lose properties worth an estimated Rs 15,000 crores due to a recent ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, as per a report by The Economic Times. These properties, which include iconic landmarks such as Flag Staff House, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, and Ahmedabad Palace, are at risk of being taken over by the government under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. The decision comes after the court lifted a stay imposed on the properties in 2015.

Why the Properties Are at Risk

The Enemy Property Act, enacted in 1968, permits the government to seize properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan or China during Partition. In this case, the Nawab of Bhopal, Hamidullah Khan, had three daughters, one of whom migrated to Pakistan. Saif Ali Khan, the grandson of the daughter who stayed in India, has a claim to these properties. However, the government is citing the migratory status of the Nawab’s other daughter to justify taking control of the estates.

Saif Ali Khan’s Connection to the Properties

Saif Ali Khan has often spoken about his family’s rich history and their ancestral properties. Among these is the Pataudi Palace, which he successfully reclaimed after it had been leased to a hotel chain by his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In a 2021 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif clarified misconceptions about the palace, saying, “Contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it.” The actor shared how his father’s arrangement with the hotel chain ensured the property’s maintenance.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan’s attacker escaped via bathroom duct after attempted burglary; key details emerge

