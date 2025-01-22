Jackie Shroff, at 67, is in what many consider the best phase of his career, delivering standout performances as a villain. Last year, he portrayed antagonists in Singham Again and Baby John, and started 2025 with a negative role in the web series Chidiya Udd. He is now planning to expand beyond Bollywood and South cinema, exploring new horizons in his career.

Jackie Shroff set to make Marathi film comeback after decade-long hiatus

This year, Jackie Shroff will make his return to the Marathi film industry after a decade with an upcoming film. “The last Marathi time Jackie sir starred in was Shegavicha Yogi Gajanan in 2015. However, in 2024, he was offered a genre-defining script that really excited him. He has already wrapped up shooting for the film and is waiting for it to release,” a source reveals.

The source further shares details about the project and said, “It’s a sci-fi horror film. The genre itself caught Jackie sir’s attention. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar. Most of the shoot happened in and around Pune.” Jackie and Sharad previously worked together in the 2004 comedy Hulchul. Last year, Jackie also gave a shout-out to Sharad by sharing the teaser of his Marathi action film Raanti.

In recent years, Jackie Shroff has become a social media sensation, frequently going viral for his recipes, playful banter with the paparazzi, and “jhaad laga” memes, which showcase his appeal across generations. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha earlier this month, he credited his enduring relevance to his strong bond with his audience and his rapport with young actors.

Jackie Shroff shared, “I feel very happy. Everybody, right from street children and police at traffic signals to doodh waalas, bhaji waalas and dabbe waalas are my buddies… When I walked into the film industry, I was very comfortable. I’ll always remember the way Dev Anand saab took care of me, a newcomer. In the same way, I always try to give young actors the space and respect and love them for them to bloom.”

