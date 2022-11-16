In a big relief to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Delhi’s Patiala House court granted bail to her on Tuesday in a Rs. 200 crores extortion case. While announcing the same, the court also asked the actress to sign a bail bond of Rs. 2 lakh. Fernandez had applied for bail, arguing that since Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s investigation of money laundering is already complete and the charge sheet submitted, she did not need to be kept in custody.

On the other hand, in conversation with CNN News18, Jacqueline’s lawyer informed that the actress will be filing an application seeking discharge in the money laundering case.

For the unversed, the Bollywood actress became the focus of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in connection with the case. The court told the counsel, last week during the actress' bail plea hearing, that they want to go to trial in the case soon. In addition to this, the Delhi court criticised the ED for not yet detaining Fernandez.

The court slammed ED and asked, “Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” In connection with the case, the ED has also summoned Jacqueline Fernandez multiple times, and she was previously listed as an accused for the first time in the additional charge sheet.

The central agency believes Jacqueline knew that extortionist Sukesh was involved in a scam. Earlier, ED asserted that the actress' alleged relationship with Sukesh even "benefitted" her family and friends. Filing her response to the central agency, the actress claimed that she was also ‘a victim of the modus operandi adopted by Sukesh’. She further alleged that the case built against her is baseless.

