Alia Bhatt who successfully launched the kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, in 2020 has just announced a teen line, thus building the franchise to include casual wear for teens.

Ed-a-Mamma enters teens clothing market; Alia Bhatt calls it “the natural next step”

The teen clothing line branded ‘Edheads’, aims to build a community around a like-minded conscious generation. The clothes, specially designed for teens between the ages of 11 and 17 years is available exclusively on Myntra and Ed-A-Mamma’s website.

Speaking about the new launch, Alia Bhatt said, “It’s always been my vision to create a universe of quality products for children and their parents, designed for them and for the planet. We’ve already introduced maternity wear and kidswear, and clothing for young adults felt like the natural next step. Gen Z is more socially aware and environmentally conscious and that is the community that we want to nurture.”

The launch of Edheads marks an exciting partnership between the fast-growing conscious clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma and the popular online shopping platform Myntra.

Edheads is all about attitude and offers teens a creative space to craft experiences, build their own narratives and express themselves uninhibitedly. With elements like digitized effects and 3D fonts and designs that are slightly futuristic with a retro edge, the new collection allows teens to showcase their unique personalities and be spontaneous, vibrant and opinionated while boldly rising to meet challenges, become lifelong learners and celebrate new skills. Different forms of expressions like art, music, dance and sports are highlighted in the new line.

Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma describes what makes the teen brand unique, “Edheads is a collection for teens with attitude. It is trendy, stylish and designed to give teens a space to be themselves. It is everything a teenager is - carefree and dynamic.”

The clothes in the collection have been created using natural fibre-based biodegradable fabrics, safe AZO-free dyes and nickel-free trims and buttons. Conscious and comfortable, the range offers great quality and styles at affordable prices. Designed for multi-purpose usage, Edheads is made for teens to hang out, have fun in and live in.

