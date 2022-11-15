comscore

Farhan Akhtar to perform his album Echoes live at Musical Weekender in Mumbai: “First ever performance of my original English songs from the album”

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar is set to perform his English album Echoes at the live music concert Musical Weekender.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Farhan Akhtar has always given some phenomenal musical hits to the nation. The singer-actor has proven the magic of his writing and singing spectacle in films like Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On 2, and many more.

Farhan Akhtar to perform his album Echoes live at Musical Weekender in Mumbai: “First ever performance of my original English songs from the album”

While the audience looks forward to watch him bring some trendy and electrifying music, he is all set to come with a live music concert Musical Weekender, where the audience will get to experience some amazing music from his English album Echoes.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a poster of his upcoming MUSICAL WEEKENDER, FARHAN AKHTAR LIVE. While sharing the poster, he jotted down the details of the concert in the caption writing, “Kicking off something new on the 2nd of December. Will be the first ever performance of my original English songs from the album ‘Echoes’ plus some unreleased works.

“Also, couldn’t be happier that it’s happening in my hometown, Mumbai... look forward to sharing an evening of music with you. It’s happening at the Courtyard, Phoenix Palladium 7pm onwards. See you there. Ticket link in bio.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar is constantly making waves with his live concerts across the world. Moreover, while he will be bringing some amazing English songs from his album Echoes at MUSICAL WEEKENDER, FARHAN AKHTAR LIVE, it would be an exciting musical night to watch out for.

Besides this, Farhan Akhtar will be directing Jee Le Zaraa starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt and begin the shoot tentatively next year.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar had planned to bring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ranveer Singh together in Don 3

