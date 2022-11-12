The incident between Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for a while. When the conman was detained in a case involving the money laundering of Rs 200 crore, the otherwise romantic affair turned chaotic and controversial. As per the latest development in the case, a Delhi court extended the temporary bail granted to the actress on Friday.

Money laundering case: Delhi court extends Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail to November 15

According to a report by ANI, Delhi's Patiala House Court extends the interim bail of Jacqueline Fernandez till November 15. After hearing from the lawyers for Fernandez and the Enforcement Directorate, the court delayed a decision on the actress's bail petition for Friday. While ED claimed that she posed a flight risk, the judge questioned the agency as to why the actor had not yet been detained, in response.

The Murder 2 actress has requested bail, claiming that since the investigation is over and a charge sheet has been submitted, she doesn't need to be kept in custody. She was originally mentioned as an accused in a supplementary charge sheet that the Enforcement Directorate had submitted, which the court had taken cognizance of on August 31.

Earlier, in her statement to ED, Jacqueline had revealed, “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa.” During the investigation, Fernandez’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi was also questioned, and she admitted that she was given Rs. 3 crores by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to purchase actress’ gifts.

Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal come together for India’s first-ever extreme sports action film Crakk

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.