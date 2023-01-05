It seems like another delay is on cards for the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, and this time it has got nothing to do with the delay in VFX. According to sources close to the development, actor Ajay Devgn has requested his producer, Boney Kapoor to delay Maidaan to Summer 2022. "Ajay feels that a film like Maidaan warrants an open window, rather than getting sandwiched in between multiple films in February," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Release of Maidaan postponed after Ajay Devgn requests Boney Kapoor to release it after Bholaa

The source shared further that Maidaan is a word-of-mouth driven film, wherein the collection will grow every passing day, and has a shot at scoring a second weekend bigger than first. "This can be possible only when the run is open. Hence, Ajay has requested Boney Kapoor to delay the film to the May/June window, as that period is not crowded with Hindi film releases. Boney Kapoor has taken the point into account and will take a decision on the possible new date of Maidaan soon."

Ajay meanwhile will gear up for the release of Bholaa. "Ajay also wants to continue his momentum of success with the release of Bholaa in March. He feels Bholaa acts as a perfect follow up to Drishyam 2, as that film also has the potential to open with a bang and score big in its opening weekend. He wants to mount it as an event film, and the same requires a longer campaign. Maidaan in between Drishyam 2 and Bholaa, might hamper the positioning of Bholaa as an event film, as it would leave too little gap between Drishyam 2, Maidaan and Bholaa," the trade source further said. Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma.

Bholaa is currently in the post production stage and is set to release on March 30. The new date of Maidaan, which was set for February 17 release, will be announced soon. Following Ajay's request, the plans of unveiling the teaser and trailer of Maidaan has also been put on hold.

