BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most sought-after actors of Hindi Cinema. Having delivered a near Rs. 200 crore film in tough times, all eyes are now on the actor to rule at the box office again with his next film, Shehzada. The movie is all set for a Valentines Day 2023 release and the teaser launched in November 2022 set the things right for this entertainer. And now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Shehzada is all set to be out soon.

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

"Shehzada has been packaged as an event multi-genre entertainer. The theatrical trailer cut is ready, and it presents Kartik in an avatar like never before. He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and grove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon," a source close to the development shared with Bollywood Hungama.

While the digital launch will happen around the Sankranti Period, the theatrical trailer of Shehzada will be attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan's epic action extravaganza, Pathaan. "Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan. At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood," a source told us further.

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan with Kriti Sanon and is directed by Rohit Dhawan. It's a remake of Allu Arjun blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and is set to release on February 11, 2023.

Also Read: Manisha Koirala on Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada, “He understands his character and brings out something new”

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

