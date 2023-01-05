The entertainment outlets have been abuzz with reports of Aanand Rai’s war epic Gorkha shelved. To be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Gorkha was to shed light on the supreme heroics of Major General Ian Cardozo in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Anand Rai confirms that the project has indeed been postponed. Says Aanand, “Yes, it is true. We are not making this film for now. There are technical issues. There are factual clarifications that need to be made.”

However, to say that Akshay Kumar “walked out of the project” is untrue. Producer Aanand and Akshay who have a terrific working relationship after collaborating on Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, mutually agreed to set aside the project until the factual ambiguities are cleared.

Aanand confirms that they will get back to the Gorkha project at some point.

