After Rekha, Randhir Kapoor to feature in the next promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Ever since the eternal beauty Rekhaji made a special appearance in the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans have been mesmerized by her charm and eloquence. There is no doubt that it's one of the most popular television shows to date. Rekha Ji's presence has brought a special touch to the love story of Virat and Sai. If industry sources are to be believed, we might be seeing another legend in the next promo of the show.

After Rekha, Randhir Kapoor to feature in the next promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

The makers of the show have created a magical aura in the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Rekha Ji and the emotional sequence of the three lead characters Sai, Virat and Samrat. The big reveal begins tonight. Not stopping at this juncture, as per industry sources, the makers are supposedly planning to rope in Randhir Kapoor Ji for their next promo. If this happens, it will truly be phenomenal.

Stay tuned to witness the next big surprise on Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin.

ALSO READ: This is how much Rekha was paid for a one-minute apperance in the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

