Hollywood actor Joel Kinnaman, who is starring in The Suicide Squad, has been granted temporary restraining order against model Bella Davis, a Swedish-Jamaican model, who has accused him of raping her. Adding to that, she reportedly tried to “extort money” and threatening physical harm to him and his family, as Joel alleges.

According to the reports, Bella Davis, whose real name is Gabriella Magnusson, has accused Kinnaman of raping her in 2018 in New York while she was intoxicated. However, according to Kinnaman, the two had a “brief romantic relationship” in late 2018 that encompassed two consensual encounters.

Kinnaman posted a long statement on social media on Friday, August 6, asserting that Davis has made several threats and she is ordered not to contact Kinnaman and to stay 100 yards away from the actor, his home, cars and other property. According to The Suicide Squad star, Davis has planned to ruin his public image with fabricated, vile rumors, demanding money, Hollywood connections, $400,000 apartment, and a Sports Illustrated photo shoot along with a verified Instagram page.

On Friday, Kinnaman was granted the restraining order which asserted that Davis “appears to be obsessed with (Kinnaman) and needs to be restrained from further harassing, threatening or contacting him.” The Swedish-American actor is being assisted by Patricia Glaser and Adam Pines of Glaser Weil.

Davis posted a few screenshots on Instagram where she seemed to be having a conversation with “Joel Agent,” which she identified as manager Orlando John that made reference to a plan and the two discussing lawyers. “Why did Joel Kinnaman agent pay for my lawyer and my lawyer refused to go with the deal they wanted, they wanted me to be silent. But let the true come out,” Davis added to her post.

Kinnaman said in his statement that “Davis’ threats of violence against me and my family have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order.”

The conflict between the catches the public eye on August 6 just when Joel Kinnaman’s highly anticipated movie The Suicide Squad arrived in theaters and on HBO Max.

