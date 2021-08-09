Even as fans anticipate the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, while responding to a question about a possible true rumour about Bollywood celebrities, Lara Dutta believes it will happen this year.

Lara stated that she belongs to the older generation and is unaware of which couples from the younger generation are dating at the moment. She stated that she might make a remark about a pair and that she has no idea if they are still together or not. However, when Lara was asked about Ranbir-Alia's wedding, she predicted that they would marry soon. She believes they will tie the knot this year.

Ranbir has been dating Alia since 2017, and the two have even become friends with one other's families. Alia is adored by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who frequently comment on her Instagram postings. Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Alia's mother Soni Razdan are frequently spotted with Ranbir.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will act alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming drama Brahmastra. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance.

