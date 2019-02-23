Bollywood Hungama
The real reason why Katrina Kaif opted out of Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan

BySubhash K. Jha

Several theories are being put forward as to why Katrina Kaif opted out of her dance film Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan. The official reason given was the dates for Street Dancer 3D were clashing with the dates of Bharat, the film that Katrina is doing with Salman Khan.

It was also whispered that Katrina Kaif found her pairing with Varun Dhawan to be incongruous and opted out as she looked older than Varun on screen. This is the height of sexist absurdity as Katrina has comfortably been seen with Varun’s contemporaries Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor.

Turns out, there is a more valid reason for Katrina’s exeunt. Her sister Isabelle dance-based film Time To Dance, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi which around the same time as Street Dancer.

“Katrina didn’t want dance film with Varun to come out at around the same time as her sister’s. There would have and she wanted to avoid that. This is why she of her dance film with Varun,” says the informed source.

I guess Katrina’s time to dance would be later.

Tags :

