Kangana Ranaut’s wooden horse is no joke

The memes and trolls are going berserk over Kangana Ranaut’s faked valour as Jhansi Ki Rani in Manikarnika. The actress, who has been bragging about her dedication to playing the Queen of Jhansi, has been caught by alert twitteratis riding a wooden horse in battle scenes of Manikarnika.

However, in her defense, a source from the film’s original director Krish Jagarlamudi’s core team says there is nothing to ridicule in Ranaut’s duplicity. “The biggest and most aggressive of stars in the West and in India use wooden horses in battle scenes. You can say, it is an accepted norm, a routine procedure in scenes showing the protagonist in battle. Even Ranveer Singh in Bajirao Mastani and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat used wooden horses for the battle scenes. There is nothing absurd or laughable about it,” says the source.

An actor, whose role was severely slashed in Manikarnika, gives Kangana a clean chit in the war scenes. “She did the stunts on her own. However, as far as horse-riding is concerned, she did use a dummy horse for some of the more dangerous stunts. Isn’t that understandable? What if she fell and injured herself?”.

