Actor Anshuman Jha is making his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The film has been chosen for its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as the Centrepiece Spotlight Film (Official Selection - out of competition). It stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman and Tanmay Dhaninia.

Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli to have its world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The film’s tale is a revelation about the Asian diaspora in the UK and is touted to be the first mainstream Indian feature film to be shot on a single lens. The film was shot in the UK last year and it is touted as a unique new age cinema experience for worldwide audiences. Paolo Bertolin, Selection Committee, Venice International Film Festival, described the film saying, “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a cinematic work that muses over identity & gender in a very contemporary way, within the framework of an entertaining mystery.”

Sharing his reaction at the film’s selection at IIFM, Jha said in a statement, “I am thrilled to present Lord Curzon Ki Haveli at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2023. I thank the jury at IFFM 2023 for selecting us as the Centrepiece Spotlight. And I am very grateful to my team (cast & crew) & Golden Ratio Films for their trust & support through this challenging but memorable experience. We are excited to start the film's festival run in Australia & I hope the audience enjoys this cinematic journey. I hope Mr. Alfred Hitchcock is blessing us from there as this is my homage to him.”

Rasika Dugal added, “I am delighted that our film is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which always has a discerning audience with an appetite for fun! It was an absolute joy collaborating with, and playing off, my co-actors who helped me experience Ira in a very special way - a woman who navigates and negotiates patriarchy with an undeniable spirit and with a sense of mischief. I hope the film resonates with the audience.”

Also Read: Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is shot entirely on single lens (35 mm) camera

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.