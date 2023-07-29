Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on Prime Video on July 21. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has opened to mixed reviews. While many applauded the performances of the actors, the film was also criticized for the analogies related to Auschwitz, Hitler and World War II references. Some even called the makers insensitive for using a highly sensitive topic as analogies in a romance drama. Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Friday spoke about the Auschwitz–Holocaust reference in Bawaal. He said that he has not watched the film, but the trivialization of the Holocaust should disturb all.

Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

“I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal but from what I’ve read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who don’t know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it,” the ambassador wrote.

“Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust," the Israel in India embassy tweeted.

The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be… — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 28, 2023

Bawaal is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

