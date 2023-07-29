comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.07.2023 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

en Bollywood News Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Friday spoke about the Auschwitz–Holocaust reference in Bawaal.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, released on Prime Video on July 21. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has opened to mixed reviews. While many applauded the performances of the actors, the film was also criticized for the analogies related to Auschwitz, Hitler and World War II references. Some even called the makers insensitive for using a highly sensitive topic as analogies in a romance drama. Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on Friday spoke about the Auschwitz–Holocaust reference in Bawaal. He said that he has not watched the film, but the trivialization of the Holocaust should disturb all.

Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Baawal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

Israel ambassador reacts to Auschwitz-Holocaust reference in Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal: “Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all”

“I did not and will not watch the film Bawaal but from what I’ve read, there was a poor choice of terminology and symbolism. Trivialisation of the Holocaust should disturb all. I urge those who don’t know enough about the horrors of the #Holocaust to educate themselves about it,” the ambassador wrote.

“Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust," the Israel in India embassy tweeted.

Bawaal is a love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan defends Auschwitz, Hitler analogies in Bawaal, takes a dig at Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer: “Don’t understand where that sensitivity or the trigger goes when they watch an English film”

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection , Bawaal Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rasika Dugal starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli…

Allegations escalate: Jennifer Mistry…

Bhuvan Bam is all set to lend his voice for…

NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust…

Trailer of Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs…

Ram Kamal to direct Rukmini Maitra in magnum…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification