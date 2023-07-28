For the past few months, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been in hot water.

The controversy surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has taken a new turn as actress Jennifer Mistry, who portrayed the character of Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the popular sitcom, has come forward with fresh allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi. In a series of serious accusations, Jennifer claims that Modi influenced a key witness in her sexual harassment case against him.

Allegations escalate: Jennifer Mistry accuses TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi of “influencing” key witness Gurucharan Singh

In May 2023, Jennifer accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, and recently, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the makers of the long-running show based on her complaint. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Jennifer has accused Modi of trying to manipulate Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Jennifer's on-screen husband, into turning against her in court.

She said, “Gurucharan knows everything and in May 2023, he called me and had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media, but he will come to the court to support me.”

Jennifer further stated, “On June 9, when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to office on June 8 all of a sudden and all his outstanding dues, which were pending since the last three and a half years, were cleared. I realised he would not speak in my favour. I did not tell him anything, but he told me that he can be the neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss.”

She also accused project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment, adding more fuel to the already escalating controversy.

Earlier, Asit Kumarr Modi dismissed the allegations made by Jennifer, labelling them as baseless and threatened to take legal action against her for attempting to defame him.

