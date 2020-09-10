Bollywood Hungama

Rapper Raftaar tests positive for COVID-19, he feels it’s an error

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Indian rapper and mentor on MTV Roadies Raftaar has informed that he tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share the news stating he is home quarantining.

"I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that, I had to test for COVID-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate. So I am home quarantining," Raftaar said in a video posted on his Instagram story.

The rapper also felt there could have been an error since he felt fit. "I am waiting for the next test to happen because I feel it's a technical error because I'm fit and fine. I don't feel that I have any illness. I can't feel any symptoms. But it's my duty to isolate myself. I'm fit and I will update you about my health. Don't worry," Raftaar said.

While Raftaar is an independent artist and has released multiple tracks, his work in the film industry includes 'Dhaakad', 'Tamanche Pe Disco', and 'Bandook Meri Laila'.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Raftaar speaks up on his diss war with Emiway Bantai – “It’s not about right and wrong anymore”

