Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 10:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Khaali Peeli team to reportedly re-write ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ song amid backlash

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this week, the makers of Khaali Peeli announced that the film will see a digital release on Zee Plex on October 2, 2020. Titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the song immediately received backlash for its racist undertones as it had the lyrics – ‘Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyoncé sharma jayegi’! As the netizens slammed the makers for making a track like this at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is at the peak, it is being reported that the team is reportedly planning to re-write the song.

Khaali Peeli team to reportedly re-write ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ song amid backlash

According to a daily, Beyoncé trademarked her name decades ago. She even fought a legal battle to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy’s name too. Since the makers had not sought permission to use the name for commercial purposes, they will reportedly re-write the song in order to avoid legal repercussions. The dance number has been called out for racism.

Musical duo Vishal – Shekhar have composed the song that incorporates 12 different kinds of dance forms including locking, Popping, Hip Hop, Ballet, House, Kalari, Kathak, Ring Dance, Fire Juggling, B-boying, Kalaripayattu, and many more.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday make for the hottest duo in Khaali Peeli’s dance number, ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’

More Pages: Khaali Peeli Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

NCB reveals they did not recover any…

BMC files a caveat against Kangana Ranaut;…

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she is being…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification