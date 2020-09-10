Earlier this week, the makers of Khaali Peeli announced that the film will see a digital release on Zee Plex on October 2, 2020. Titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, the song immediately received backlash for its racist undertones as it had the lyrics – ‘Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyoncé sharma jayegi’! As the netizens slammed the makers for making a track like this at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement is at the peak, it is being reported that the team is reportedly planning to re-write the song.

According to a daily, Beyoncé trademarked her name decades ago. She even fought a legal battle to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy’s name too. Since the makers had not sought permission to use the name for commercial purposes, they will reportedly re-write the song in order to avoid legal repercussions. The dance number has been called out for racism.

Musical duo Vishal – Shekhar have composed the song that incorporates 12 different kinds of dance forms including locking, Popping, Hip Hop, Ballet, House, Kalari, Kathak, Ring Dance, Fire Juggling, B-boying, Kalaripayattu, and many more.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Zee Studios.

