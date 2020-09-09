It is known that Kajol has accompanied her daughter Nysa Devgn to Singapore as she'll resume her studies at the United World College of South East Asia. Amid the pandemic situation, the decision was made for Kajol to travel along with her daughter. Meanwhile, her son Yug will turn 10 on September 13.

As per reports, Ajay Devgn will host a small gathering at his sprawling Panvel farmhouse for their son's 10th birthday. Since Kajol and Nysa won't be in attendance, he has invited a few family members to join them in celebration.

The actor has been reportedly taking care of his son whilst working from home on his upcoming projects. Kajol will be connecting virtually via video call.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next star in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Chanakya, Thank God, Kaithi remake among others.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

