Farhan Akhtar is the most loved director for the multiplex audience in India as his directorials like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don, and Don 2 have been loved by the cinema goers in urban markets. Farhan Akhtar is now all set to direct Don 3 from August and the ace filmmaker is leaving no stone to make the biggest Don film of his career.

Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 to outshine its predecessors Shah Rukh Khan’s Don and Don 2 with a staggering Rs. 275 crore budget, aims for a global dominance

According to a source close to the project, Don 3 will be the most expensive Don film. "Don 1 and Don 2 with Shah Rukh Khan were made on decent budgets, but with Don 3, Farhan Akhtar aims to make a global film. The vision with Don 3 is not just to compete with action films of India, but also to go global on the scale front. Don 3 is Farhan's attempt to make a global action thriller and no one better than Ranveer Singh to spearhead the franchise in the new era," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Don 3 will be made on a budget of Rs. 275 crore, not taking into account the print and publicity expenses. "The action has been visualized in a way that Don 3 stands tall against the Spy Universe. However, what separates Don 3 from other action films of India is the protagonist, who has shades of negative elements," the source told us further.

Don is a subject close to the heart of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and both of them are committed to doing full justice to the franchise and entering the new era with Ranveer Singh. The film will be released in 2025 and features Kiara Advani in lead.

