Ten years after its groundbreaking release, Kangana Ranaut's iconic film Queen is finally getting a sequel! Director Vikas Bahl has confirmed that the Queen 2 script is locked and ready, with Ranaut returning to reprise her role as Rani.

Released in 2014, Queen became a sleeper hit, garnering rave reviews and resonating deeply with audiences. The heartwarming story of a young woman embarking on a solo honeymoon journey after being jilted at the altar resonated with its feminist themes and empowering message. Over the years, Queen has achieved cult status, finding its way onto countless cinema pages and discussion forums, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a sequel.

Last year, Bahl finally confirmed the long-awaited news, revealing that a sequel was indeed in the works. Now, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Bahl has shared a major update: the script is complete!

While expressing his excitement, Bahl acknowledges the pressure of living up to the high expectations set by the original film. "Queen set the bar too high," he admits. "But I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen."

Bahl further stated that the decision to wait for a strong script wasn't driven by finances. "If I didn't feel the pressure of matching up to expectations," he says, "I would have already made it four years back just for money. But we were very sure that we won't do it until we get a story that delivers as much as Queen did."

The upcoming March holds double significance for Bahl. Queen marks its 10th anniversary on March 7, followed by the release of his next film, Shaitaan, starring R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika, on March 9. Additionally, the second season of his web series Sunflower is set to premiere on Zee5 on March 1.

