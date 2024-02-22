Alia Bhatt has officially wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Jigra, directed by the acclaimed Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt finally wrapped the shoot for her highly anticipated film Jigra, directed by the acclaimed Vasan Bala. The actress took to social media today, sharing a series of heartwarming pictures with her co-star Vedang Raina to mark the occasion.

It’s a wrap! Alia Bhatt concludes Jigra shoot; shares candid photos featuring co-star Vedang Raina

In the caption, she wrote, "jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon… 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you."

The pictures showcase Alia and Vedang sharing candid moments on set, radiating pure joy and camaraderie. Their infectious energy has fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. The post received instant love from Alia's contemporary Janhvi Kapoor, who commented with fire and heart emojis while Khushi Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji, expressing her support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Jigra marks Alia's second production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, after the critically acclaimed Darlings. Notably, this project reunites her with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, where she began her acting journey. The project was announced back in September 2023.

In a note, Alia had written, “From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ???? (@aliaabhatt)

The film, slated for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024, has already garnered immense excitement.

Also Read: Vasan Bala reveals why he is working with Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra: “He’s backed me and he’s letting me run with it”

More Pages: Jigra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.