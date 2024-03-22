Ever since the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the lead in Don 3, fans have eagerly anticipated his portrayal in an action-packed avatar. Now, addressing recent speculations, an industry source informed India Today that the film's schedule remains on track, with plans for it to commence filming in 2025.

Ranveer Singh – Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 to go on floors in 2025; not delayed

Although pre-production efforts have commenced, the film's shooting is slated for the upcoming year. The source reiterated, "Don 3 was always intended to get on the floors in 2025. The prep has been planned accordingly." Earlier, Farhan Akhtar had affirmed their intention to announce the film beforehand to prevent unnecessary speculation and disappointment among fans.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 pledges to deliver another adrenaline-fueled installment. While the original film featured Amitabh Bachchan, the preceding two films in the Excel Productions franchise starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan Akhtar had said last year, “I'm just really looking forward to get it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He's great for the part. He's also, as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous. You know about the thing that you're filling some big shoes. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh Khan did it and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?’ That whole thing happened then. And it really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it, really like giving it their style and their flair and he has that. He has that in spades. So he's gonna do that. Yeah. So he's gonna do a great job. I think the responsibility is more of mine now to make sure that the script of the film works out the way I imagined."

He added, “The filming for Don (3) starts in 2025. We start in January of 2025. So there’s some time away.” When asked what makes a good Don, he said, “Self-confidence, flamboyance and the belief and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to be released in 2025. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

