Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has found himself embroiled in a disturbing trend as he became the latest victim of deepfake technology. A recent viral video purportedly showed Singh endorsing a political party, raising concerns about the manipulation of digital content using artificial intelligence. The deepfake video, which circulated widely online, utilized genuine footage from Singh's visit to Varanasi but replaced his voice with an AI-generated replica. This deceptive technique has become increasingly prevalent, allowing individuals to create convincing yet fabricated videos that can misrepresent public figures and spread misinformation.

Ranveer Singh Deepfake: Maharashtra Cyber Cell registers FIR against X user for fabricated AI-video

In response to this incident, the Maharashtra police's cyber cell has taken action by registering an FIR against an individual identified as @sujataindia1st for allegedly uploading the deepfake video. The complaint was lodged by Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who expressed concern over the potential damage to his son's reputation.

According to PTI, as per the FIR, Ranveer Singh in his speech said, “It is Modi ji's purpose and goal to celebrate our rich culture, heritage, history, and legacy because we are moving ahead towards modernity very fast but we should never forget our roots, our cultural heritage.”

However, X (formerly Twitter) account holder @sujataindia1st made a deepfake video in which the actor is heard saying it is “Modi ji's purpose and goal to celebrate our painful life, fear, and unemployment because we are moving ahead towards injustice but we should never stop asking for our development and justice, vote for justice, vote for Congress,” as per the FIR.

According to reports, the FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 417 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation), as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's deepfake video comes on the heels of a similar incident involving another Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan. The city police had recently registered an FIR against an unidentified person for circulating a deepfake video purportedly showing Khan endorsing a political party.

