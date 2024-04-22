Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has become the latest target of deepfakes – a worrying trend where AI is used to create manipulated videos. A recent deepfake video featuring Singh went viral, showing him seemingly endorsing a political party. The video, while using genuine footage from Singh's visit to Varanasi, had his voice replaced with an AI-generated replica.

Ranveer Singh takes legal action against AI-generated deepfake political endorsement video; FIR lodged

Taking to social media, Singh himself addressed the issue, urging fans to be cautious with a message that read, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (Beware of deepfakes, friends)."

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn ???? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

The situation has taken a serious turn as reports confirm that Singh has filed a police complaint. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged with the Cyber Crime Cell. Issuing the statement, the spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and an FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”

The video, originating from Singh's recent visit to Varanasi, showcased the actor's journey through the city's cultural and religious heritage. Teaming up with actor Kriti Sanon, Singh graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra's fashion extravaganza at Varanasi's Namo Ghat. Their visit to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple offered glimpses into their experiences.

