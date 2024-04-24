King will be shot from May over 5 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to play a gritty don in his upcoming film, King, which promises to be a raw and rustic action-thriller. With this film, his daughter Suhana Khan will make her silver screen debut after OTT debut in The Archies last December. Khan won't just be a powerful underworld figure; he'll also have a complex moral compass, with "shades of grey" that will intrigue audiences.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source revealed that Khan will play an intriguing role, which is a clear nod to his past characters with darker sides, like his iconic roles in Darr, Anjaam, and Raees. “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware of their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King,” said the source.

King is reportedly a passion project for Khan, and he's been heavily involved in its development. He's working closely with directors Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh to craft a character that's both cool and ruthless. The source revealed, “While the character designing is already done, Siddharth Anand is presently working on the action blocks with international stunt teams. Sujoy, on the other hand, is getting the dialogue draft ready, whereas SRK is overseeing the creative process and training with Suhana on some new-age action sequences.”

But the surprises don't stop there. The source also hinted at a new look for Khan in the film. He'll be sporting long hair and a beard, a departure from his usual clean-cut persona. While details about the plot are still under wraps, the report does say that King will be a fast-paced action thriller that tests the limits of survival. SRK will play the mentor, guiding a disciple through a dangerous world. This disciple will be played by none other than Suhana Khan.

Over a week ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Shah Rukh Khan himself is overseeing the creative process and even training with Suhana for some of the film's action sequences. Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand are planning to make a raw and rustic action film, King, on a mega budget of Rs. 200 crores. “King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone's imagination. The team has been working on the pre-production for the last one year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way - from script, to scale and action. Red Chillies Entertainment has always mounted world-class products and King will be no different as the banner is going all out to ensure a grand debut for Suhana Khan,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed that Siddharth Anand is in talks with stunt directors from the West to come on board King. “Siddharth Anand thinks internationally, and with SRK, he wants to make a global action thriller. He is designing stunts with the stunt experts from the West, and plans to shoot it as a hybrid of real action and VFX enhancements,” the source told us further.

King will be shot from May over 5 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

