The small screen's charisma meets the grandeur of style as the countdown begins for the second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024. Among the prestigious categories that promise to showcase the best of television talent is the award for the Most Stylish TV Actor of the Year, recognizing the actors who not only captivate audiences with their performances but also dazzle with their impeccable style. Here are the nominations for this esteemed title:

Gaurav Khanna: With his charming persona and versatile acting skills, Gaurav Khanna has won hearts on the small screen. His suave and sophisticated style off-screen complements his on-screen characters, making him a standout TV actor admired for his talent and fashion sense.

Karan Kundrra: Known for his charismatic presence and dynamic roles, Karan Kundrra is a favourite among television viewers. His edgy and fashion-forward style choices reflect his confident personality, setting trends and turning heads both on and off the screen.

Nakuul Mehta: A seasoned performer known for his nuanced portrayals, Nakuul Mehta brings depth and charm to his characters. His effortlessly cool and elegant style makes him a fashion icon among TV actors, admired for his impeccable taste and flair.

Parth Samthaan: A heartthrob on television, Parth Samthaan's popularity extends beyond his roles to his fashion statements. His contemporary and trendy style resonates with the younger audience, establishing him as a style influencer in the TV industry.

Shehzada Dhaami: With his magnetic presence and impactful performances, Shehzada Dhaami has made a mark in the television landscape. His fashion choices, ranging from classic elegance to experimental trends, reflect his bold and dynamic personality, earning him admiration from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

These nominations celebrate the diversity and talent present in the world of television, highlighting the actors who not only excel in their craft but also inspire with their impeccable style. As the excitement builds for the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024, all eyes are on these stylish TV actors vying for the title of the Most Stylish TV Actor of the Year, adding another dimension of glamour to their esteemed careers in the entertainment industry.

The second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is slated to be held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are Presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Wellness Partner: HCG Hospitals, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels

