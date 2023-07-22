Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to head to Kolkata for ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song release from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been busy promoting their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Billed as a new era of love, the film is helmed by Karan Johar. Three songs from the movie are already out with the fourth song to release on Monday.

Titled 'Dhindhora Baje Re', the song has been shot on a mega scale around the theme of Durga Puja. As Alia's character is Bengali, she dances along with Ranveer in this grand scale dance number. A glimpse of it was seen in the trailer of the movie. The two of them will head to Kolkata on Monday for the song release.

A day ago, the actors were promoting the movie in Mumbai. They visited a college, followed by a magical evening where singers Jonita Gandhi and Sonu Nigam performed. The music album is composed by Pritam.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

