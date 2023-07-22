Karan Johar is all set to release his directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas next week and all eyes are already on this multi-starrer. The advance booking is expected to open soon and meanwhile, the censor process has been successfully completed.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC replaces ‘b******d’ with ‘behan di’, ‘bra’ with ‘item’ and Old Monk with ‘Bold Monk’; removes Lok Sabha and Mamata Banerjee’s references

However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the romantic drama after enforcing certain cuts. To begin with, the abusive word ‘b******d’, used multiple times in the film, was replaced by ‘behan di’. The popular rum brand Old Monk was mentioned in the film and it was changed to ‘Bold Monk’. ‘Lok Sabha’ was also mentioned in a dialogue and the CBFC asked the makers to remove it and not even replace it with any other term.

That’s not all. A certain word was replaced with ‘Koi filter’ in the Rabindranath Tagore scene. In the absence of exact detail, its not clear whether or not the mention of the legendary figure has been retained. Then, an entire dialogue about West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Banerjee, was asked to be deleted. Lastly, a certain dialogue in the lingerie shop scene, which was termed as ‘degrading women’ and ‘vulgar’, was removed. In the same scene, ‘bra’ was replaced with ‘item’.

After these changes were made, the CBFC handed over the certificate to the makers on Wednesday, July 19. The length of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 168 minutes. In other words, the film is 2 hours and 48 minutes long.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It releases on July 28.

