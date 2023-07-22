There were reports earlier in the day about a documentary being made on the contribution of the Roshan family to the Hindi film industry, which will be produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Shashi Ranjan. For the unversed, the Roshans include the legendary musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, better known as Roshan, his sons, actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and music composer Rajesh Roshan and grandson Hrithik Roshan.

EXCLUSIVE: “Documentary on Roshans will have lots of facts and stories,” reveals Rajesh Roshan

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Rajesh Roshan confirmed that the news is indeed true and a documentary is on its way highlighting in detail the impact that the Roshan family has had on Bollywood.

Answering our question on the documentary, Rajesh Roshan said, “Yes, it’s true.” Sharing his reaction and more details about the film, he added, “Yes, I am excited and happy about this. There is a lot of information, facts and stories of my family, which is going to be stored in one place (which will be) easy to access.”

Roshan Lal Nagrath aka Roshan was born in Gujranwala in present-day Pakistan in 1917. He arrived in Mumbai (then Bombay) and established a career in the Hindi film industry as a music composer. He did a lot of films in the 1950s and 1960s. His son Rakesh Roshan started his career in acting and then turned into filmmaking and continues to make films. His other son Rajesh Roshan is a music composer. Their son Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

