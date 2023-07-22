Uorfi Javed, who loves to flaunt her unique outfits and is often the centre of paparazzi’s attention, appeared in yet another different avatar at the Mumbai airport. She was papped at the airport in a never-before-seen look as she coloured her hair in a pinkish shade, while taking a short trip to Goa for a quick vacation. The social media influencer was seen travelling in economy class for the first time, but her flight experience turned out to be a nightmare as it left her disturbed. The reality show star took to social media to describe the unruly behaviour of a few male passengers who allegedly harassed and bullied by passing nasty remarks.

Uorfi Javed allegedly gets harassed by male co-passengers in her flight; says, “Public figure – yes, public property – No”

Speaking about the recent experience she underwent, Uorfi Javed revealed about her encounter with a group of boys who were also travelling with her in the same flight from Mumbai to Goa. As soon as they recognised her, they were allegedly seen targeting her and passing harsh comments at her as well as using demeaning words and making fun of her. Furthermore, they also shouted her name many times in their drunken state and misbehaved with her. Even though she ignored her behaviour, Uorfi decided to open up about the bullying incident on the social media platform.

She took to her Instagram story, describing the experience on the platform, saying, “While travelling from Mumbai to Goa in one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video saying nasty things, eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure Yes, Public property No.”

It was further being said that even though the boys’ action disturbed her and made her uncomfortable, Uorfi remained calm in order to avoid making a scene and for the well-being of other passengers.

