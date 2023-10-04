The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to the well-known actor Ranbir Kapoor in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged online betting app case. As per the summons, Ranbir is required to appear before the ED on October 6, 2023. According to a report by India Today, the actor allegedly took money in cash for the promotion.

Ranbir Kapoor in trouble as ED probes online betting app link

It is reported that the probe agency is likely to summon some other top Bollywood actors and singers as well in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev online betting case.

The case revolves around the Mahadev online gambling app, which has come under scrutiny for its involvement in allegedly providing platforms for illegal betting activities across various live games. These activities encompass a wide range, including card games, games of chance, and sports such as cricket, badminton, tennis, football, among others. Moreover, the app allegedly goes as far as offering users the option to wager on various elections taking place in India.

At this stage, further details about the case and the actor's involvement have not been disclosed.

