Directed by Tinu Desai, the film features Akshay Kumar in the lead and is slated to release on October 6.

In anticipation of the upcoming blockbuster, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, fans can finally book their seats as advance bookings for the film have commenced today. With just two days left until the film's release, excitement amongst the masses is at its peak.

Advance booking for Mission Raniganj begins, two days before the release

After the intriguing and spectacle-worthy trailer, and recently released romantic track 'Keemti' has worked very well amongst the audience. The film brings back Akshay Kumar in the genre of unsung heroes, and the actor will appear as Sardar for the fourth time in the film. The highly anticipated film promises to be a cinematic experience for the viewers and will take them into the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, played by Akshay Kumar, who is also making his big screen appearance for the last time in the year with this film.

Talking about the film, it is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Singh Gill, who raced against time and rescued the miners trapped in the flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989. As the countdown for the release begins, movie buffs are rushing to book their tickets, ensuring they don't miss out on the message that the much-awaited film is set to deliver. Don't be left behind; secure your seats now and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will hit theatres on October 6th, 2023, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

