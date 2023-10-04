ZEE5 announced the world digital premiere of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Gadar 2 today. After a successful theatrical run collecting Rs. 526 crores net India and still counting, Gadar 2 is set for another successful innings on ZEE5 on 6th October. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the superhit sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar will see Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprise their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh respectively.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 to premiere on ZEE5 on October 6, 2023

Gadar 2 brings back India’s most loved family of Tara, Sakeena & Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh, once again, will face every enemy to protect the honor of his country and family. This time, the narrative will delve deeper into the enduring love of Tara Singh and Sakeena and additionally, will see a strong father-son bond between Tara Singh and Charanjeet as the latter lands in Pakistan and ends up being caught and tortured. While the last time, Tara Singh visited Pakistan to get his wife back, this time, he will return to rescue his son.

The movie will also see Sunny Deol reprise his famous handpump scene and sing and dance to the original chartbusters (from the 2001 film) like ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ and recreate the same magic from 2001.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are thrilled to premiere India’s biggest blockbuster Hindi film, ‘Gadar 2’ on ZEE5. Our priority remains to bring forth the most successful and loved films to our audience on ZEE5. We are confident that after breaking all records at the box office, Gadar 2 will recreate the same magic for its Digital Premiere on ZEE5 and smash all digital records too to become the most successful film”.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said, "Gadar 2 brought back India's most loved family of Tara Singh, Sakeena, and Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Hindustan Ka Asli Blockbuster will make history once more with its digital premiere on ZEE5”.

Sunny Deol said, “We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that 'Gadar 2' has received in theatres. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. Gadar 2 is a perfect family entertainer that will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. I urge everyone to watch it if you haven’t already and watch it again if you have”.

Ameesha Patel said, "Sakeena is a character who has stayed with me throughout my career, and I was so excited to revisit her in Gadar 2. The chemistry between Tara and Sakeena is timeless, and the sequel reignites that magic for our fans. ZEE5's platform allows us to connect with a global audience, and I'm thrilled that viewers from around the world will have the opportunity to witness this epic love story, all over again but with more twists and action”.

Director Anil Sharma said, "The story of Gadar is etched in the memories of every movie lover and with Gadar 2, we have tried to recreate the same magic. I am beyond thrilled that Gadar 2 has become one of the most successful Hindi films of all time and now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I hope that the film breaks more records and reaches more people across the world”.

Gadar 2 is set for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 from 6th October 2023!

