Audiences were excited to see the real-life pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Ram and Sita in the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari version of Ramayana but were disappointed to see that the actress had to opt due to date issues. Now, the film, which is expected to be three-part series mounted on a massive scale by the Bawaal filmmaker and Ravi Udyawar, will feature Sai Pallavi as Sita. Further speaking about the developments, a source recently opened up about it asserting that the film which will also feature KGF fame Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan, will go on floors next year.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to kick start Ramayana in February 2024; Yash to join them

In a recent Pinkvilla report, a source revealed about the ongoing prep for the magnum opus wherein it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be kicking off work on the film in the first quarter of 2024. The source said, “Ranbir and Sai Pallavi will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Ram and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One.” Further, the source also talked about Yash kicking off the project, continuing, “Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”

On the other hand, we hear that the work on the film front is a tad bit slow considering the extensive work, which is involved in creating the backdrop and the time period the film will be set in. "Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayana and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it’s a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayana won’t be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions,” the source added.

