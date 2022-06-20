Just last week the internet went crazy when Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the Yash Raj Films’ venture Shamshera leaked online. Later, in an effort to combat the leak, the mega production house announced that they would be restructuring their promotional campaign for the film. Following this, YRF officially released the first look poster of Shamsher in three different languages. Now, though there still is time until the film hits screens, we hear that Shamshera has been acquire for streaming by Amazon Prime Video.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamsher to release on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after theatrical release

As per reports, Shamshera will see an OTT release on Amazon Prime four weeks after its theatrical release. Revealing details a well-placed industry source says, “Amazon acquiring Shamshera is part of a four film deal that YRF had signed with the streaming giant. As per the deal, Amazon Prime Video has acquired four titles from YRF, viz. Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera.” Ask about the film’s OTT release pattern and the source adds, “Well release was initially planned for eight weeks after their theatrical premiere. However with streaming platforms offering a premium for a release after four weeks, Aditya Chopra decided to opt for the same.”

While currently an official announcement of the OTT release date of Shamshera is awaited, sources say that the production house will release the same at a later date once the film has hit screens. As for the film Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a period action film and is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022 in standard versions, 3D.

