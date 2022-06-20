Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained one of the most loved shows since the last 14 years. The show has made its way into the lives of people and gained the utmost love and appreciation for itself. It secured the position of the longest running sitcom.

Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the show, has been making headlines lately. It was reported that the actor might quit the sitcom soon as he signed up for a poetry show titled Waah Bhai Waah. It was rumored that Shailesh would host the comedic poetry show.

Now, the rumors have been proved correct as the actor shared the first promo of his upcoming poetry show via his Instagram handle.

Shailesh posted the promo and wrote, "Maa Saraswati aur Baala Sati maa ke aasheesh ne Hindi kavita ka manch diya....Jeevan mein jo kuch bhi bana kavita ke manch se bana....Hindi kavita ka putr hone ke naate, kavita se kisi bhi roop mein sambandh hona mere liye na keval santushti balki nishtha ka vishay hai....behad vinamrata ke saath aaj raat 9 baje se har raat prastut hai kavitaon aur shaayaree ka ek vishesh show. "Waah Bhai Waah" ...shemaaroo TV aur Voot par.....aap sabhee ke aashirvaad aur sneh ka aakaankshee hoon."

(Maa Saraswati and Baala Sati maa’s blessings have given the stage to Hindi poetry, whatever I have become, I have become because of the stage of poetry…Being a son of Hindi poetry, being associated with Hindi poetry in any way is not only a satisfaction but loyalty to me. Here is presenting a special show of poetry with humility, every night from 9pm. “Waah Bhai Waah”.. On Shemaaroo TV and Voot. I desire your blessings and affection.)

In conversation with ETimes, Shailesh discussed his upcoming poetry show. He mentioned that the poetry format of the show was very close to his heart because he himself is a poet. He said, “I am grateful that the channel has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them spellbound."

“Waah Bhai Waah” is a mixture of comedy and poetry. The show is an opportunity for the new generation to showcase their talent by reciting fun-filled, creative poetry. The show will air on Shemaaroo TV and Voot at 9 pm every night.

