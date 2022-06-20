comscore

Yash Raj Films to release Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera in IMAX

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer Shamshera, starring superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor will release in IMAX on July 22. The highly anticipated film is touted to be a never seen before visual extravaganza that is meant to deliver a big-screen experience to audiences. Some of the other Hindi films that have been released in IMAX before are Dhoom: 3, Bahubali 2, Padmaavat, to name a few.

Shamshera is a visual experience that has been designed to treat audiences with a spectacle like never before. We are thrilled to release the film in IMAX, which will deliver the film’s visual extravaganza to audiences across the globe in the most immersive way. Shamshera is an entirely new concept for today’s audience, and, we feel, it is a visual delight given the uniqueness of the subject. When we set out to make this film, we were clear that Shamshera would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX. So, it’s really heartening to announce this development to cine-goers across the world,” says director Karan Malhotra.

In Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor, is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career. Ranbir is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

