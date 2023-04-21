The much-awaited film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan has finally released today in cinemas. Starring Salman Khan, this action entertainer has got a wide release in more than 4000 screens across the country. However, certain single screens in Delhi had no choice but to skip playing this film.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Theatres like Liberty, Delite and Amba are not playing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This is because Zee Studios, the distributors of the Salman Khan-starrer, asked them to sign a contract whereby they’ll have to compulsorily play the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan and Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2.”

The source continued, “This was not acceptable to these theatres as Gadar 2 clashes with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal on August 11. They didn’t want to lose out on it as it can also work big time. On the other hand, Maidaan releases on June 23, a week after Adipurush. The Prabhas-starrer can surprise and the exhibitors felt that it was not a good idea to discontinue playing it and replace it with Maidaan, especially if it’s doing well.”

With no other option, these theatres have decided to play Chengiz, a Bengali film dubbed in Hindi. Amba and Delite have even decided to re-release Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Liberty, on the other hand, is playing two shows of Chengiz and three shows of the Punjabi film Annhi Dea Mazaak Ae. It has released today and stars Ammy Virk.

However, another source said, “The discussions are going on and the issue will be resolved soon. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in Delite. The other cinemas are also expected to follow suit.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that a similar issue had cropped up in other circuits as well, over revenue-sharing terms. But the problem was resolved yesterday.

