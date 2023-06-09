Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has broken yet another record. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, this historic blockbuster has achieved the title of the highest-grossing film worldwide, accumulating a staggering gross of over Rs. 1050 crore at the global box office. Pathaan is set to make history once again.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan to release in Russia and CIS on July 13; hit 3000+ screens

This time, it is poised to receive the widest release for an Indian film in the dubbed version across Russia and CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), including countries such as Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Kyrgyzstan. This dubbed version of the film is scheduled to hit over 3000 screens in the region on July 13.

Pathaan is an integral part of Aditya Chopra's revered YRF's Spy Universe, which has previously produced blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The film promises to captivate audiences in the Russian and CIS markets, showcasing the thrilling espionage narrative that has become synonymous with this cinematic universe.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Pathaan was recently released in Bangladesh. In Bollywood Hungama’s exclusive report, we have reported that Pathaan grossed 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas, which is equivalent to INR 19.13 lakhs, on the first day of its release in the country. It was released in 41 theatres across Bangladesh. Also, it was the first Hindi film to release there since 1971.

