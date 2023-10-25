Ranbir Kapoor says nothing is ‘finalised’ for Ramayana; will hear Kishore Kumar biopic script in October end

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor may not be on social media officially but he often interacts with his fans. The actor recently held a Zoom call conversation with a bunch of his fans where he talked on several topics including the projects – Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and Anurag Basu’s Kishore Kumar biopic.

For years, one has been hearing about legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s biopic. “Even the Kishore Kumar biopic that Anurag Basu has been working on for many years. I am going to hear the script by the end of this month. But there’s nothing that I have liked yet,” the actor said.

When it comes to Ramayana, he asserted that nothing has been finalised yet. “Ramayana is such a big project, where a lot of work is needed behind it. Nothing has been finalised. I hope it is done soon. As of now, I have been hearing a lot of subjects but nothing (is locked),” he said.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film releases on December 7, 2023.

