Filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for decades. Karan addresses SRK as 'Bhai' and has worked with him on several projects. In a recent conversation, Karan opened up about his sexuality and how SRK helped him come to terms with it.

Karan Johar says Shah Rukh Khan was the first man to make him comfortable with his sexuality: “He didn’t make me feel lesser”

On the show Be A Man Yaar, Karan Johar said, "He was born and raised in a very progressive environment. He comes from the theatre. He had worked with all kinds of people. My parents, perhaps, weren't able to understand things. My feminine side that was coming out so strongly was only met with laughter or with being made fun of. And then when I grew a little older, people got quieter about it. But I could tell whether there was a slight chitter-chatter about the way I was walking or speaking. I remember Shah Rukh Khan was the first, kind of like, man that didn't make me feel lesser for some reason. I feel like he accepted what in those days were considered being pansy, being effeminate or walking funny. He was just so cool about anything. He even had a lot of open chats with me. Whenever I had to say the biggest thing about my personality and sexuality, I spoke to him first. He was that one sense of support. Even he doesn't realise what he's been to me."

"It's what he didn't say. It's what he didn't bring up. It's what he normalised, that I sat funny or walked funny. Whenever I said campy things, he laughed. He would hang out with me, laugh with me. It isn't what he said, it's what he didn't say. It's all that matters," Karan added.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly among others.

