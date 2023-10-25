comscore
Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is busy with Brahmastra 2 script; addresses the criticism for part 1: "From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha's chemistry was somewhere missing…"

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ayan Mukerji is busy with the script writing of the second instalment.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor may not be on social media officially but he often interacts with his fans. In a conversation with his fans over a Zoom call, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ayan Mukerji is busy with the script writing of the second instalment.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “So Brahmastra 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time, it was just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me. Ayan has gone ten times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thought, and the characters. He is working on War 2 right now, so the plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year, or the beginning of next to next year. But definitely, there's a lot of work which is already happening on the film in the writing process. ”

He also said that in terms of dialogues, the chemistry – they have taken all criticism into consideration. Ranbir added, “We have really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film. What worked for it and what didn't work for it? So we want to put everything into consideration. From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha's chemistry was somewhere missing... There was a lot of criticism that was constructive so we are taking that into our stride, and trying to understand that and kind of go beyond that.”

Brahmastra was released last year in September and was one of the most successful Hindi films post-pandemic. Starring him and Alia Bhatt, the film was about a man Shiva on a journey to discover the origins of his superpowers and falling in love with a woman Isha who helps on this journey.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film releases on December 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor says he has Raha all for himself as Alia Bhatt is shooting for Jigra: “She is trying to speak words like Pa and Ma”

More Pages: Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev Box Office Collection

