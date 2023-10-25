Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is busy with Brahmastra 2 script; addresses the criticism for part 1: “From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha’s chemistry was somewhere missing…”

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor may not be on social media officially but he often interacts with his fans. In a conversation with his fans over a Zoom call, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Ayan Mukerji is busy with the script writing of the second instalment.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms Ayan Mukerji is busy with Brahmastra 2 script; addresses the criticism for part 1: “From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha’s chemistry was somewhere missing…”

Ranbir Kapoor said, “So Brahmastra 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time, it was just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me. Ayan has gone ten times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thought, and the characters. He is working on War 2 right now, so the plan is to finish War 2 by mid-next year and we start shooting hopefully by the end of next year, or the beginning of next to next year. But definitely, there's a lot of work which is already happening on the film in the writing process. ”

He also said that in terms of dialogues, the chemistry – they have taken all criticism into consideration. Ranbir added, “We have really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film. What worked for it and what didn't work for it? So we want to put everything into consideration. From the dialogues or people saying that Shiva and Isha's chemistry was somewhere missing... There was a lot of criticism that was constructive so we are taking that into our stride, and trying to understand that and kind of go beyond that.”

-"it's just the last week that Ayan narrated the film to me, he's gone 10 times bigger than part 1"

-"We've really understood the kind of criticism we got for the film...

The dialogues and Shiva & isha's chemistry... There was something missing..."

-#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/VhvOXhIIoP — RK (@vickkyhere) October 24, 2023

Brahmastra was released last year in September and was one of the most successful Hindi films post-pandemic. Starring him and Alia Bhatt, the film was about a man Shiva on a journey to discover the origins of his superpowers and falling in love with a woman Isha who helps on this journey.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film releases on December 7, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.