Following the release of the third single from his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor is on promotional roll. After Chandigarh, he reached Kolkata for a promotional event on Saturday. At the event, the actor addressed the rumours about him doing the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket at Eden Gardens, denies doing Sourav Ganguly biopic: ‘I’ve not been offered this film’

The actor told media, "I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi huyi hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers of Luv films are still writing the script."

Sourav Ganguly and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at Eden Gardens while playing a game of cricket. They wore customised Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar t-shirts as they shared several laighs and conversation.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.

