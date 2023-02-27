Akshay Kumar recently released his two-hero film, Selfiee, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. After the release of the film, the actor is all set to fly to the USA for a five-city show. Titled ‘The Entertainers’, it will be fronted by Akshay Kumar and also comprises Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Stebin Ben, Jasleen Royal, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana and Zahrah Khan. Unfortunately, one of the shows of ‘The Entertainers’ has been cancelled.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Entertainers’ concert in New Jersey CANCELLED due to poor demand; the rest of the 4 shows to take place as scheduled

As per a statement released by the promoter of the show, Amit Jaitly, the show that was scheduled at Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday, March 4 will not take place. Amit Jaitly attributed the cancellation to the 'slow sale of tickets'. He added that the show wasn’t appropriately marketed and that they had 'less than stellar support for marketing from the Tour organizer'. The statement ended with an assurance that those who had booked tickets will be fully refunded.

However, the rest of the four shows of 'The Entertainers' will take place as scheduled. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the actors will commence the tour with a performance on Saturday, March 3 in Duluth, Georgia. This will be followed by shows in Allen, Texas on Wednesday, March 8, Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, March 11 and Oakland, California on Sunday, March 12. The cheapest ticket for ‘The Entertainers’ is available for $59, as per the information given on a booking website. The booking website shows that the tickets are fast filling for the show in Oakland on March 12.

As per a report, Nora Fatehi already reached the USA yesterday, on February 26. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the actors, meanwhile, will land in the USA on Tuesday, February 28. A grand rehearsal has taken place in Mumbai. Akshay is expected to dance to his popular tracks and the remix versions of some of his old songs, as per this report.

