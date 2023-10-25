Back in January, Salman Khan decided to exclusively launch the teaser of his Eid 2023 release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Pathaan. And now, come November 2023, the bromance of SRK and Salman will continue ahead of their big screen fight in Tiger vs Pathaan. According to sources close to the development, the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Christmas 2023 release, Dunki, will be attached to Tiger 3 in cinema halls all across the world.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki Teaser to be attached to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3; Double Dhamaka for fans

"Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it's the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan. The teaser of Dunki will be screened across the globe with Tiger 3 on the big screen, preparing the audience for a roller coaster journey at Christmas," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The teaser of this Rajkumar Hirani directorial will be launched much before in the digital world. "The audience can consume it on the small screen first before witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan fans will now get 2 and not 1 reason to watch Tiger 3. Their favorite King Khan makes a dashing cameo in Tiger 3 they are ready to buy a ticket. But now, with the Dunki teaser, they have another reason to celebrate," the source explained.

With Dunki, SRK is expected to score a hat-trick of blockbusters in 2023 and the Rajkumar Hirani film is expected to be the best and the biggest film of the year scoring new all-time records.

