comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.12.2021 | 4:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Ralph Fiennes starrer The King’s Man to now release on January 14, 2022 in India

Bollywood News
By - Monica Yadav

The spinoff prequel and the third film in the franchise, The King’s Man will be releasing in Indian theatres on January 14, 2022, in English and Hindi.

Ralph Fiennes starrer The King’s Man to now release on January 14, 2022 in India

Based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it is a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them.

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man and witness the Oxfords become the rogues. Directed and story by Matthew Vaughn, the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

ALSO READ: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans starrer The King’s Man to now release in 2021

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s 'Girls will be…

Ananya Panday roped in as brand ambassador…

And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica…

SCOOP: Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan were the…

Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification