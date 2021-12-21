The spinoff prequel and the third film in the franchise, The King’s Man will be releasing in Indian theatres on January 14, 2022, in English and Hindi.

Based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it is a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios India (@20thcenturyin)

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man and witness the Oxfords become the rogues. Directed and story by Matthew Vaughn, the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.